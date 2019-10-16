Black Film: Cash Money Films Releases ‘She Ball’ Trailer With Birdman & Nick Cannon [Video]

Cash Money Films “She Ball” Trailer With Birdman & Nick Cannon

While Birdman leaves Cash Money Records’ current day success in the hands of Blueface, it seems like he is focused on expanding his range as a CEO to every realm outside of music. Cash Money has a both a book publishing division and film division, which hasn’t been active in years–but all that is about to change.

This week, a new film called She Ball was announced along with a star studded cast and the movie is said to be the brain child of Birdman and Nick Cannon, who will both be featured in the film. The project deals with multiple topics that people face everyday regarding subjects like race, gentrification, criminal justice, and women empowerment. The upcoming film is written, directed, and produced by Nick Cannon, who explained the plot as follows:

“She Ball is about community, and the inclusive nature of controlling your own background. It’s a story that doesn’t have any boundaries. It’s a sports movie, it’s a love story, and it’s a comedy.”

In addition to Birdman and Nick Cannon, the film is also set to feature a slew of star-studded talent. The supporting cast for the movie includes the likes of Cedric The Entertainer, DC Young Fly, Evan Ross, Faizon Love, and will be told through the eyes of Melody Rae Kandil. The film’s second trailer is going to arrive later this week, while the film itself is set to hit theaters in February of 2020.

This is the first of several projects expected to come from the imaginations of Birdman and Nick Cannon. One thing you can bet on is that the soundtrack will be massive and just as start-studded as the movie itself, with several hits to accompany the film.

Check out the first trailer for the film down below: