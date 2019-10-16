K Camp Backs Out Of Prairie View Homecoming, Disses School And Gets Flame-Broiled By The Whole Student Body

K Camp Vs. Prairie View

There’s been a controversy brewing in the HBCU and homecoming Twitter world. It all revolves around K Camp and the HBCU Prairie View. The problem started a couple of weeks ago because Camp had been booked as the Homecoming performer at Prairie View.

The moment we’ve been waiting for. K Camp will be joining us for Tent City Turn Up on Thursday.

It is time to SET YOUR HOMECOMING OUT. #pvamu #pvhc2k19 @kcamp pic.twitter.com/XqmP9r3KvY — Student Government (@PVAMUSGA) October 9, 2019

The student body immediately started taking to Twitter to trash the decision and claim K Camp wasn’t “worthy.”

News broke on Tuesday night that Camp had backed out of his performance with the guilt being placed on the backs of people who were dissing him being booked. It appears that reason has some validity as he dropped this diss to the school overnight:

ion know who college k camp dissing but he went in on y’all 😂 pic.twitter.com/TrW4NmDGDz — wavy🤑 (@luhwavyyy) October 16, 2019

This didn’t go the way he thought it would. The Prairie View students and alums ROASTED his A$$ and it went on all night. Take a look at how ugly it got…