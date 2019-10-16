Not Knifed Up: Aubrey O’Day Denies Slicing And Dicing Her Face…But What About Fillers?
Aubrey O’Day Denies Ever Having Invasive Surgery To Her Face
Aubrey O’Day has been making headlines recently for looking A LOT different on her Instagram page, but she’s denying she’s changed her mug. The Danity Kane singer says it’s all camera tricks sprinkled with a little Botox and filler.
In a quick interview with Us Weekly, O’Day denies knifing up her face but does admit to needling it up.
“I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters. I know all the tricks and I use them.”
Aubrey also doesn’t mind the comments from folks about her looks. The 35-year-old entertainer has developed thick skin since making her tv debut at 17.
“By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she said. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”
Interesting! Aubrey does look less exaggerated in her unfiltered photos from the event. Do you prefer her this way or nah?
