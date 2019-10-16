DaBoyyyfrannnn? B. Simone Shoots Her Shot At DaBaby From Half-Court, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
That ain’t tha ….man y’all already know WTF going on ❤️ Jesus i ask you for patience. I ask you to lead him home and stop letting him entertain these girls 😢 He probably fake laughing at some lame hoe jokes… don’t worry king… A real clown is on the way ! TF! He prolly wasting his time with a girl that don’t even like kids while I’m over here ready to be a step momma . I been practicing and everything “ahht ahhht sit down ! Imma tell yo daddy when he get home “ see i got this 💪🏽 I’m ready bae! ughhhh when i meet him should i be like “hey Zaddy” or “hey king” orrrrr should i say “babyyy boooyyy cmere” 🤔
B. Simone Shoots Her Shot At DaBaby, Sparks Hilarity
Hysterical comedienne/influencer/actress B. Simone went full Steph Curry and shot her absolute BEST (and funniest) shot at DaBaby on the gram in a hilariously random moment of supreme thirst that send his clingy fanbase into a frenzy.
But wait, it gets better: DaBaby actually responded with laugh, hand wave and creep emojis that defleeeee opened the door to a potential somethingship with the delightfully ridiculous
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over B. Simone on the flip.
