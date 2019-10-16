DaBoyyyfrannnn? B. Simone Shoots Her Shot At DaBaby From Half-Court, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

B. Simone Shoots Her Shot At DaBaby, Sparks Hilarity

Hysterical comedienne/influencer/actress B. Simone went full Steph Curry and shot her absolute BEST (and funniest) shot at DaBaby on the gram in a hilariously random moment of supreme thirst that send his clingy fanbase into a frenzy.

But wait, it gets better: DaBaby actually responded with laugh, hand wave and creep emojis that defleeeee opened the door to a potential somethingship with the delightfully ridiculous

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over B. Simone on the flip.

