Kat Tat Makes An Appearance On Personal Injury Court To Talk Tattoo Snafus [VIDEO]

On Thursday’s episode of Personal Injury Court, a woman sues for $53,000 when her tribute tattoo to her grandmother takes a turn for the vulgar.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago reality star and celebrity tattoo artist, Kat Tat, takes the bench at Personal Injury Court to provide expert commentary on probably one of the worst tattoo mistakes you can think of—getting a tattoo to honor your grandmother, but you leave with one that says “I love Granny porn” instead. Yikes!

Check out the clip below:

Have you ever experienced a tattoo snafu?

About: Personal Injury Court is a half-hour nationally syndicated daytime courtroom show hosted by former Fulton County judge, Gino Brogdon. Judge Brogdon reviews highly-charged cases involving litigants alleging personal harm. Using all the available evidence including surveillance videos, reenactments, expert testimony and eye-witness accounts, Judge Gino decides who is responsible for the litigant’s injuries.