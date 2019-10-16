Where Ya Bars At? Rhythm + Flow Contestants Bring Out Their Sharpest Swords For Their First Round Cypher [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix’s hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow is off to a strong start and on the newest episode, we finally got a chance to see what these hungry competitors are really workin’ wiiiith.
The first round cypher is upon us and this could be make-or-break moment for an MC who needs to make a good impression out the gate.
Press play below to see T.I.’s, Cardi’s, and Chance’s reactions to the blazing bars of fury.
