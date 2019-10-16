F**kin’ Problems: A$AP Rocky Admits He’s Been Addicted To Smithereen Smashing Since Middle School

A$AP Rocky Admits He’s A Sex Addict

A$AP Rocky is keeping it ALL the way real about his sex life. The rapper was a recent guest on WE TV’s “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop” and he candidly told host Angie Martinez that he has a sex addiction.

“I was always a sex addict,” said Rocky who admitted that his addiction started in junior high. “Yeah like I was horny. I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I was literally just horny.”

He also told Angie in the clip first obtained by TMZ that he’s not ashamed of his sexual proclivities.

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” Rocky continued. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking on.”

We see.

Rocky has always been open about his sex life. In 2018 he told Esquire that he participated in his first orgy at just 13 years old and added that there were 10 guys and five girls involved.

“My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway [in New York],” he recalled. “Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns.”

That is….something.

He also told Esquire that he previously bought a “gigantic bed” for a whopping $100,000 to accommodate the multiple women he likes to smash to “Purple Swag” smithereens at once.

“I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions,” he said.

What do YOU think about A$AP actually really having f**** problems?!