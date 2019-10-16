Culture Crossover: Steep Canyon Rangers & Boyz II Men Release Video For “Be Still Moses”
- By Bossip Staff
Boyz II Men and the multi-GRAMMY winning, Billboard chart-toppers Steep Canyon Rangers collab for a chilling new song “Be Still Moses”.
The idea for “Be Still Moses” was spearheaded by Steep Canyon Rangers’ producer Michael Selverne. His plan: contrast Woody Platt’s bluegrass-flavored baritone with the timeless vocal arrangements brought by Boyz II Men. Thanks to legendary musical director Michael Bearden, a close friend of Selverne, the connection was made. Check out the video and let us know what ya think!
