What The Flock?!? 310 Birds Kill Themselves By Flying Head-On Into NASCAR Hall Of Fame For Hours [Video]

Hundreds Of Birds Kill Themselves At NASCAR Hall Of Fame

Listen, we don’t know what will forewarn of the end of days, but this sure looks like one of them…

According to TMZ, a Facebook user captured hundreds of dead birds, three-hundred ten to be exact, flying head-first into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The video is below, press play to watch the unbelieveable scene.

A California Waterfowl Rescue spokesperson offered a possible explanation:

“These birds don’t normally travel at night so we believe that their roosting area where they sleep was disturbed.”

That’s scary as HELL. CWR is currently asking for donations because they need significant help to feed and nurse all the injured birds.

Hit them up if you want to help.