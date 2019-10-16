A Lil Positivity: Ludacris Returns To Georgia State As New “Artist In Residence” For The Fall Semester

Ludacris Returns To Georgia State As New “Artist In Residence” For The Fall Semester

There’s almost nothing as sweet as seeing a celebrity who came from nothing return back to the place that made them who they are today. Nothing changes the course of a young mind more than hearing advice and stories of struggle from the people they look up to that came from their hometown.

Such is the case with Ludacris, whose story is inspiring to everyone in Georgia. He was told he couldn’t do radio, so he did that and dominated. He was told a successful career in rap happens for very few, so he conquered the dream of becoming a successful rapper. More recently, he’s been securing the acting bag, becoming a staple in the Fast & The Furious franchise. With all that in mind, it’s only right he returns home to inspire the youth at his former college.

Hey @ludacris, time to update your PantherCard! We’re excited to welcome Chris Bridges back to campus this fall as an artist-in-residence in @cmii_gsu. That’s #TheStateWay! https://t.co/mrMNXETPAE pic.twitter.com/ODj5tnuTz5 — Georgia State University (@GeorgiaStateU) October 15, 2019

Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, will be returning to Georgia State University as the campus’ “Artist In Residence” this fall. Luda will mentor students and work with professors at the Creative Media Industries on campus for various initiatives. Institute Executive Director Brennen Dicker says that Ludacris was the perfect choice for this role due to his vast industry knowledge. Not only has the rapper been successful in his own right, but he also crafted and helped discover other artists such as 2 Chainz and Chingy, who both released successful albums and singles while under his guidance, regardless of how those situations may have ended.

This program is unique because even though it’s at a college, it still prepares students for untraditional jobs in entertainment such as managers in music, video game entrepreneurship, and film opportunities. Kids all across the country have been begging for more guidance from the people in life who did it their way, and it’s awesome to see Georgia State hear their requests and cater to it!