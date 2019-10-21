BOSSIPSounds: Savannah Cristina’s “Self Care” Will Remind You That You Come First Sometimes [Video]

Savannah Cristina “Self Care” Video

Savannah Cristina just so happened to float down our timeline today and we felt it only right to share her talents with our readers.

The beautiful Florida girl’s unique viral videos capturing performances in public places are unlike any we’ve seen, but that isn’t the reason you’re going to enjoy the next four minutes and twenty-six seconds of your life.

Savannah Cristina can SANG. SANG sang.

Don’t take our word for it. Press play on “Self Care” below.

Told you. Make sure you follow @Savannah.Cristina on Instagram and Twitter. She’s got a bright future.