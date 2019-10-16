Boy II Simp: Singer Shawn Stockman Ties His Cape Tight For Gina Rodriguez’s N-Word Laden L-Boogie Lyric

Boyz II Men Shawn Stockman Co-Signs Gina Rodriguez Using N-Word

Gina Rodriguez is still being roasted over an 280-character fire on Twitter for her wanton use of the n-word in an Instagram video.

The folks at TMZ caught up with Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman at LAX and asked him what he thinks about the situation.

Press play to see exactly what he had to say…

Oh.