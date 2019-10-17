How’s That Work? School Board Praises Black Student For Exposing Racist White Group Chat, Still Won’t Suspend Offenders

Black Student Recognized For Exposing Racist Group Chat At East Wake High

About a week ago we reported on a Black, 14-year-old, East Wake High School student named Cenayia Edwards who posed as a white person to gain access and ultimately expose a racist white group chat that her peers were all participating in.

According to the NewsObserver, during a Tuesday meeting Cenayia was recognized for her bravery and the school board along with the county Superintendent all apologized to her for the trauma that she has suffered.

“Thank you for standing up,” said school board chairman Jim Martin. “Your bravery is a testament to the entire community, and we’re on your team.”

That’s all well and good, but Cenayia’s family ain’t trying to hear all that, primarily because East Wake principal Stacey Alston told them that he is not going to suspend a single student who took part in telling racist insults and jokes about Black students.

“Someone has to hold him accountable,” Cecelia Edwards, Cenayia’s mother, told the school board. “If not him, who will hold them accountable?”

Ain’t that bout a b!t¢#?