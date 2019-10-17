PREGGO WHERE? Rihanna’s Slow-Motion Slayyykini Stroll Sparks Heart Eye Hysteria

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Rihanna Slays In Slow-Motion, Blows Up Twitter

We can’t get enough of bad gal Rih Rih who slayyyed in slow-motion on the gram in a subtle yet spectacular display of world-stopping sex appeal that shut down those pesky pregnancy rumors while whipping social media into a heart eye TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Rihanna’s slo-mo slayy on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.