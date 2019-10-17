“Untold Stories Of Hip-Hop” Exclusive: Will A$AP Rocky Reveal What Really Happened Between Him And Rihanna? [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Angie Martinez Asks A$AP Rocky About His Romantic Relationship With Rihanna
One thing about Angie Martinez, she knows how to ask rappers the questions we actually care about! A brand new episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” airs tonight on WE, and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.
Check it out below:
Here’s more of what you can expect from the new episode:
A$AP Rocky exposes his wild sex life and criminal past. Nelly confesses who is really to blame for Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction.” Cardi B and Trina reveal how their “mo money” created “mo problems.” Hosted by Angie Martinez.
UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP – “A$AP ROCKY; NELLY” – Airs Thursday, October 17th at 10/9C
