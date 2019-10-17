‘F*** Him!’ LisaRaye Says Former ‘Friend’ Duane Martin Influenced Ex-Husband To CHEAT

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

LisaRaye Says Estranged Ex-Costar Brought Thots To Her Ex-husband Behind Her Back

Who knew?? LisaRaye’s former “All Of Us” costar Duane Martin was at the center of her crumbling marriage according to the actress. Never mind that Michael Misick allegedly slept around with Rocsi and allegedly crept with Nicole Murphy, LisaRaye says it was Martin who influenced him to cheat in the first place!

In a preview clip from her “Uncensored” episode on TVOne, LisaRaye says “f*** you” after detailing her DISGUST with Duane Martin for allegedly influencing her hubby to stray. She says Duane brought thots to Micahel while she was working. SMH.

The punchline is, Duane Martin is still reportedly struggling in his personal life after trying to appease his wealthy “friend” and losing another friend in the process. YIKES