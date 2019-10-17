Classily Coupled Up: Karrueche And Victor Cruz Have A Dapper Date Night At The American Ballet Theatre Gala

Karrueche Tran Beaming And Happy On Ballet Gala Date With Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran pulled up to the American Ballet Theatre Gala looking like an emerald green clad queen with her Prince Charming Victor Cruz by her side. Homegirl looks HAPPY! We’re elated that these two are still going strong. She definitely deserves to be on cloud 9 after all that she’s been through.

Look what love will do for you!

Katie Holmes, Tony Bennett and Olivia Palermo were also at the big event. Check out more photos of Kae and Victor below: