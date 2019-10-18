Kween Of Mayo&B: Funniest (And Pettiest) Kylie Jenner “RiSe & sHiNeEe” Memes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Hilarious “Rise & Shine” Memes

By now, you’ve probably cackled at Kylie Jenner‘s hilariously shaky “RiSe AnD sHiNe” vocals that she forced on poor Stormi during a recent KUWTK episode in a now viral clip that has Twitter in a TIZZY.

Whyyy Kylie randomly hit those notes, we may never know, but the tweets, memes, videos and celebrity reactions made #RideAndShine the internet’s latest (ridiculous) obsession.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) “Rise & Shine” memes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.