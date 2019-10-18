Turn That Trash Off! Stormi Curves Kylie Jenner’s New “Rise & Shine” Song To Request A Travis Scott Track

Stormi Curves Kylie Jenner’s New “Rise & Shine” Song For Some Travis

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is constantly stealing the shine from both mommy and daddy.

With Travis breaking Spotify records with his new single “Highest In The Room” and mommy Kylie being the latest and youngest billionaire on the Forbes list, stealing the show from them isn’t an easy feat by any means. Earlier this summer, the toddler shut down Travis’ Netflix premiere of his documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” just by being her adorable self. Even last week on Kylie’s snapchat, she went viral when social media thought she was calling Kylie out her name, when in reality she was saying “Look mommy, bridge.”

The latest episode of her cuteness stealing the show came in the form of Kylie giving her fans and social media a look into her billion-dollar empire. She took to her Youtube channel recently to give a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics offices. In the video, Stormi stole the show and went viral, even though she was only in 10 seconds of the 10 minute video. Right when that viral clip calmed down, another part of the tour sparked right up. When Kylie shows off Stormi’s room in her office, she wakes up her by singing “Rise and shine,” and somehow, social media has fallen in love with it. It even got to the point that Kylie had to throw “rise and shine” merch onto her website.

Before announcing the merch, though, Jenner uploaded an Instagram video of Stormi listening to a mix someone made of her “Rise & Shine” song. Seems cute enough already, but Stormi seriously wasn’t having it and promptly asked mommy to turn the song off because she was ready to rage. When Stormi noticed it wasn’t her daddy’s voice coming through those speakers, she immediately started giving the phone to Kylie to change the song.

Check out the clip down below to see Stormi’s adorable dedication to her daddy Travis!

