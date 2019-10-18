How YOU Doin’? Wendy Williams Addresses “Very Tough Year” While Accepting Star On Hollyweird Walk Of Fame

Wendy Williams Receives Walk Of Fame Honor

According to E!, Wendy Williams addressed the “elephant in the room” while receiving her walk of fame honor in Hollyweird yesterday. The famous talk show host who was accompanied by her son, Kevin Jr. kept it funky while receiving the honor seemingly to break the ice.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you?” she shared with the audience. “Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you’ve got to make some hard decisions.”

The humbled talk show Queen didn’t forget to thank her viewers in her speech.

“My fans! Listen, I slipped and called you fans only because I’m in Hollywood and I think I’ve gone Hollywood, but you’re not fans. That’s a stupid word. I’ve always called you Wendy Watchers,” she shared. “When you listened on the radio, I told you I love you for listening and now I tell you I love you for watching.”

Kevin Jr. was there supporting his media maven mama who also gave him a shout out in her speech.

“There’s one person here that knows—you know—you know there’s no place like home right,” Wendy shared. “A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let’s go. Just mom. Thank you Kevin.”

How sweet!

If you’re interested in watching the entire ceremony, Variety live-streamed the entire event below.