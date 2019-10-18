“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Alex Wants Glorietta To Convert To Islam [VIDEO]

Glorietta’s Date Night Goes All The Way Left On “Love After Lockup”

Happy Fri-Yay! You know what that means, right? Another new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure show, “Love After Lockup.” And of course we’ve got an exclusive clip to tide you over until tonight. Check it out below:

Yikes. Sounds like they have a serious hurdle to get over if their relationship can even continue.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Angela makes a shocking discovery about Tony. Lacey drops another bombshell on Shane. Glorietta & Alex’s romantic dinner takes a turn. Cheryl loses it at Josh’s family BBQ. Amber confronts Vince & unleashes major doubts.

We’re dying to see what the hell is really going on with Amber and Vince! Do y’all have a favorite couple on this show?

Love After Lockup – “Love the Way You Lie” – October 18 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV