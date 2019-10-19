Kylie Jenner Tried To Turn Her Horrible Singing Into Merch; DRAGGING Persists Anyway

- By Bossip Staff
The Business Of Fashion Celebrates Special Print Edition On 'The Age Of Influence' In NYC

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Kylie Jenner Tries Song Merch

Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” mini-song is an unmitigated disaster as she has been inundated with memes and jokes over the way she sounds. The memes have been quite astounding. However, you know how the Jennerdashians do. They want to try to capitalize with some merchandise and even that is backfiring.

Look at that trash. The jokes are flying and only getting worse. Take a look…

