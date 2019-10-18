For The Copious Calf Havers: Peep These Wide-Width Boots For Fall [Photos]

Roaman’s Wide-Width Wide Calf Boots Guide

We always enjoy highlighting brands that cater to providing chic styles for copious curves havers, so this fall we’re scouring the web to bring you trendy looks. This time we’re highlighting Roaman’s, the plus-size brand catering to women size 12 to 36, who provide not only size-inclusive pieces but shoes ranging in size from 5-13 from medium to wide width.

Roaman’s is under the Full Beauty Brands umbrella alongside Swimsuits For All known for their copious curve-flattering swimwear and lines with Ashley Graham and Gabi Fresh.

If you’re lucking to update your fall wardrobe with some wide-calf boots you’re in luck, we’ve picked out just a few of Roaman’s wide-width boots to up your Autumn LEWKS.

Did we mention they have free shipping after you spend $85? Hit the flip.