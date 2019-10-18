Shook Ones: El Chapo’s Infantry Stages Massive Gun Battle Against Army, Police, Nat’l Guard During Son’s Arrest
El Chapo’s Son Released From Custody Following Culiacán Gunfight
El Chapo isn’t a man that has much respect for the rule of law and if you think he didn’t go down easy, wait until you read what his gunmen did to “protect” his son from being imprisoned.
According to NPR, goons with military-grade weapons opened fire on the police, army, and national guard in broad daylight as they attempted to arrest Ovidio Guzmán López in the city of Culiacán. When we tell you that they were NOT f***in’ around, they were NOT f***in’ around!
Mexico’s security secretary, Alfonso Durazo, says that authorities had taken control of the house where El Chapo’s son was located and was almost immediately surrounded by the men you see in the video’s above.
Things got so bad at one point that Durazo says the cops ultimately had to release Lopez in order to de-escalate the situation.
“With the goal of safeguarding the well-being and tranquility of Culiacán society, officials in the security Cabinet decided to suspend the actions,” he said.
