The Cosign: Questlove Reacts To New Rap Hits From DaBaby, Young M.A & More [Video]

Questlove Stops By Genius For The Latest Episode Of The Cosign

With decades under his belt from being in the game as a drummer for The Roots, a DJ, and so much more, Questlove knows what it takes to make it in the music industry–which is why he’s the perfect person to stop by Genius’ series, The Cosign.

From DaBaby’s “INTRO” to BTS rapper ​j-hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” to Young M.A’s “No Mercy,” the Grammy award-winner shared his honest opinion on today’s new rap hits. Take a look at the video down below to see what he has to say: