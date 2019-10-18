New Music: H.E.R. Reps The Bay & Ghost Ride Whips In “Slide” Feat. YG [Video]

H.E.R. “Slide” Feat. YG” Music Video

Bay Area beauty H.E.R. is repping her roots in her new video. The soul songstress has dropped the video for her hit “Slide” featuring YG. In the Mike Ho directed visual H.E.R. reps The Bay while ghost riding whips and showing off Vallejo, California staples like the West Oakland Station.

There’s also low riders, people getting hyphy as H.E.R. and YG show nothing but love for the West Coast.

“Proud to represent my roots being from the Bay Area!” said H.E.R. to Complex about the video. “I’ve always wanted to ghost ride the whip and it’s the perfect song to get hyphy! Shout out to the best side and YG!”

“Slide” with H.E.R. and YG below.