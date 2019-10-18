¿¿Qué Tu Haces?? #LHHMIA Estrella Amara La Negra Defends Gringo Supremacist Gina Rodriguez For Using N-Word [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Amara La Negra Defends Gina Rodriguez Using N-Word
Gina Rodriguez‘s body is still being barbequed low and slow over a 280-character Twitter fire after she was seen on Instagram using the n-word earlier this week.
TMZ caught up with outspoken colorism protester Amara La Negra to get her 2 pennies on the situation and she immediately went to bat for her latinx sister.
Press play to check out her take on who and when you can use the n-word…
Thoughts?
