Random Ridiculousness: Man Hides In Costco Store Overnight, Steals Nearly $14K Worth Of Jewelry

Man Hides In Costco To Steal Jewelry

Now, this is bold. Georgia police are on the hunt for a man that they say brazenly hid in a Costco store overnight so he could steal. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera swiping nearly $14K worth of jewelry.

Channel 2 Action News reports that the man went into the store in Sharpsburg around 7:45 p.m. last week and waited until the store closed that night to commit the crime.

Investigators told Channel 2 that the man walked inside a Coweta Co. Costco, hid behind a display sign and then stole 13-thousand dollars worth of jewelry after the store closed up for the night.

“I’ve never heard of something like this,” Jae Robertson, with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, said. “This is the first case I’ve ever had like this.”

Surveillance footage showed that the man hid behind a display sign for nearly FIVE HOURS as he waited for the store to close, employees allegedly had no idea that he was there.

Eventually, when he came out of hiding he smashed a glass display case and grabbed handfuls of jewelry.

Police are asking for the public’s help in nabbing the brazen burglar.

Do you recognize the Costco closing pilferer???