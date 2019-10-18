New Flicks On Netflix: Kerry Washington Desperately Searches For Her Missing Child In “American Son” Trailer [Video]

Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix ‘American Son’ Trailer

Kerry Washington is taking her talents to Netflix for their original film American Son that depicts a mother who is desperate to find out exactly what happened to her missing progeny.

In addition to dealing with the system of unconscious bias, Kerry’s character struggles with marital strife, unanswered questions, and a variety of confusing interweaving perspectives.

Press play below to check it out.

This flick will definitely get some WiFi out of us. How bout you?