Day 26 On Headline Heat

It’s been wayyy too long since the last time we’ve heard from Day 26, but the former Bad Boy band is back, better and ready to sang. Back in 2007, the group signed their first ever record deal with Diddy after coming together as some of the top singers in season 4 of Making The Band. Robert Curry, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, Qwanell Mosley and Michael McCluney were the hottest thing in R&B over a decade ago when their debut album “Got Me Going” reached number one on the Billboard Charts.

Since officially disbanding in 2012, we haven’t seen much Day 26 individually, let alone as a group. But fortunately for hardcore D26 fans, the band is back together and touring the country again. 4 out of 5 of the original members recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about them — and no matter how tricky the headlines got, they kept it all the way real.

Check out the video above to see what classic group had to say.