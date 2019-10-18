The Breakfast Club: Kash Doll Talks Her New Album, Finally Escaping A Bad Contract & More [Video]

Kash Doll Finally Stops By The Breakfast Club To Celebrate Her Album Release

In honor of the release of her debut album Stacked, Kash Doll stopped by The Breakfast Club today to open up about her journey and how it led her to making music.

While she’s in the building, the Detroit native talks about her past life as a stripper, what it’s like being stuck in a restrictive record deal, receiving support from huge stars like Drake, and the surprising drama between family members that ended up landing her in court.

Check out Kash Doll’s first itnerview on The Breakfast Club down below to hear all about her life, her album, and everything in between: