ICYMI: 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Gary Vee, Charlamagne Tha God, & More Celebrate A3C Festival & Conference 15-Year Anniversary

2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Gary Vee, & More Celebrate A3C Festival & Conference 15-Year Anniversary

This past week A3C Festival & Conference celebrated their 15-year anniversary with a slew of events, panel discussions, concerts and more. Before the festivities commenced, A3C announced their new ownership group – The Gathering Spot, Paul Judge Media Group and Atlanta’s own hip hop icon – 2 Chainz.

The festivities jumped off on Tuesday night with a live performance honoring the 20th Anniversary of iconic rap artist Yasiin Bey’s,‘ Black on Both Sides’ album. Sprite brought the Fader Fort to Atlanta, Pink Sweat$ and Lion Babe hosting as headliner for R&B night. Because the party never ends, Atlanta United hosted the official A3C Kickoff Party at The Gathering Spot later that night.

Wednesday at The Fader Fort, guests gathered at Center Stage for their ‘Women in Hip Hop’ concert headlined by our fave hottie Megan Thee Stallion, CHIKA and Tokyo Jetz.