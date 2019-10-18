Congratulations Caresha! City Girls’ Yung Miami Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Her Name [1st Photo]

Yung Miami Welcomes Baby Girl Summer Miami

Congratulations are in order for Caresha Browniee aka Yung Miami of rap duo The City Girls. She just gave birth to a baby girl. The rapper announced the birth of her daughter in an Instagram caption earlier today along with her legal name — Summer Miami.

Summer Miami’s papi Southside is featured in her very first public photo. The fresh infant is swaddled in her hospital crib while her father enjoys a slumber just feet away. Swipe below to see an adorable snap of Summer Miami’s little tooshie.

So precious! Summer Miami is Caresha’s second child. She has a son, 6-years-old, from a previous relationship named Jai. JT of The City Girls expressed her excitement for her partner in rap with a tweet.

So I can finally express how happy I am that summers here💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) October 18, 2019

Congratulations to them!