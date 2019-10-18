New Music: Armin Van Buuren & Ne-Yo Shed Lyrical Light On The Break-Up Dilemma With ‘Unlove You’

Armin Van Buuren & Ne-Yo Drop ‘Unlove You’

Armin van Buuren is back with his seventh studio album ‘Balance’, and what better way to mix pounding beats with lovely lyrical content than to have Ne-Yo on your latest single. ‘Unlove You’, an eyecatching club-tinged track, shows that being open minded post-breakup unlocks a whole new world of possibilities. Ne-Yo said of the track:

“I already loved this song because of its subject matter, as it’s familiar territory. But Armin’s musical interpretation takes it to a whole other level. The energy is contagious!”

Buuren added:

“Part of the beauty of having no limitations at all in the studio is that I get to work with the most talented people no matter what ‘genre’ they’re in, and NE-YO is no exception”.

The famous Dutch DJs new album ‘Balance’ is available everywhere on October 25. Check out the Jesse ‘Corporal’ Wilson and Tearce Kizzo produced track above.