Become a Graphic Designer for Less than $30 with This Training Bundle

Ready to shake up your skillset and broaden your career horizons? Or maybe you’re looking for a way to get a little more creative in your job. Whatever the reason, learning graphic design is a great way to level up professionally. It’s a super marketable skill that tons of employers are constantly seeking, and you get the chance to share your artistic vision with the world (and get paid for it!)

And you don’t even need to spend hundreds on a degree to do it — this Ultimate Graphic Design Bundle features eight extensive courses that will train you on how to put together gorgeous digital content and navigate the top design apps, and it’s currently 98% off.

It includes courses centered on the fundamentals of typography, color, photos, and layout to give you a deeper understanding of the constructs of design, as well as advanced lessons on concepts like animation and digital painting. And to help you produce the best designs possible, you’ll also get in-depth training on how to use tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. By the time you’re finished, you’ll have all the tools and resources needed to make designs that pop.

It usually goes for $1,592, but for a limited time, you can get the Ultimate Graphic Design Bundle on sale for only $29.

