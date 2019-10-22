Enjoy True Wireless Listening On The Go With These Noise Canceling Earbuds

As more phone companies nix the headphone jack on their latest devices to push consumers towards wireless headphones, the market has been flooded with hundreds and thousands of options. The only problem? A lot of them cost a pretty penny, especially products coming from big-name brands. But who says that you have to spend an unreasonable amount for a pair of headphones that will let you enjoy quality sonics?

The TR9 True Wireless Headphones, which are now on sale for 70% off, can accommodate your audio needs without breaking your bank. Perfect for people on the go, the TR9s feature cutting-edge Bluetooth technology to offer a stable and seamless connection, as well as an ergonomic design to sit comfortably in and around your ears as you go about your day. Each earphone has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic, allowing you to use them either independently or paired. They’re also equipped with cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation to block out distracting noise, along with 4-hour battery life for hours of listening. But don’t fret, they come with an accompanying portable charging case that can refuel the earphones when they run out of juice.

On any given day, the TR9 True Wireless Headphones would set you back $119, but for a limited time, you can grab a pair for only $34.99.

TR9 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case – $34.99 See Deal

