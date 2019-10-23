This Powerful Blower Brush Cuts Your Prep And Drying Time In Half

Unless you’re an early worm who wakes up in the wee hours of the morning to kickstart your day, you probably don’t have the luxury of having an elaborate morning routine. If you’re like most people, you forcibly peel yourself out of bed, spend maybe 10 minutes primping, and sprint out the door to make it to work on time. It gets even harder when it’s hair washing day. You either have to wake up an hour early to have time to dry it or risk stepping out of the house looking like a wet duck. Neither scenarios are ideal.

If you want to significantly streamline the drying process so you can spend more time in bed, consider picking up the Soleil Round Blower Blush. It’s engineered with an air-dry function, which simultaneously dries and straightens your mane. Equipped with Tourmaline technology, it produces negative ions, so your precious locks won’t get damaged or stripped of their much-needed moisture. It also comes with 2-speed settings and features a lightweight design to make styling effortless.

Its usual price tag is $399, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $49.99 — a savings of 87 percent.

Soleil Round Blower Brush – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.