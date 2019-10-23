This Sleep Mask Is Designed To Completely Block Out Distracting Light

There’s a reason why you have trouble sleeping when it’s light out. Studies show that being exposed to light when you’re trying to get some shuteye blocks the production of melatonin, the hormone that’s responsible for regulating our body’s sleep-wake cycle. If you find it impossible to nap during the day or when you travel, it’s because your body has a hard time generating that necessary hormone.

But sometimes, you just need that middle-of-the-day nap. To get the restful snooze time you deserve, use the Contoured 3D Blackout Sleep Mask by SMUG. Specifically designed to completely block out any distracting light, it allows for the best possible sleep. It contours to your eyes without rubbing directly up against them, so you won’t feel any friction caused by your REM sleep phase. Bonus points: it also won’t mess up your newly-filled in eyelashes.

Ideal for use for travel or at home, this sleep mask also encourages deep or slow-wave sleep, resulting in increased production of collagen, leaving your skin plumper and less likely to wrinkle.

It usually retails for $15, but you can get it on sale for $11.99 in your choice of color or pattern: pink, black, grey, wink blank, wink pink, animal, or palm.

