Secure The Bag: Issa Rae Partners With Atlantic Records To Launch Her New Label, Raedio

Issa Rae Teams Up With Atlantic Records To Launch Her New Imprint

We already knew Issa Rae was killing the game when it comes to the world of TV and film, but now, even the music industry doesn’t have a chance.

The Emmy-nominated writer just announced the launch of Raedio, her new imprint in partnership with Atlantic Records. The label officially launched on Friday with the release of TeaMarrr’s new single, “Kinda Love.” The visual that accompanies it–directed by Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye–features cameos from Rae along with comedian Jessie Woo.

Beyond excited to present the first amazingly talented artist from my new label, @TheRaedio, TeaMarrr (@ImalilTcup)! https://t.co/DcPqanQu15 pic.twitter.com/gF0SKbtJXj — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 18, 2019

Formed earlier this year, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an “audio everywhere company,” according to Variety. The label also is a platform to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and other endeavors.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae told the publication. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Raedio also provides music supervision services for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. The Raedio team is led by Issa Rae’s longtime business development executive and now President, Benoni Tagoe. Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald said the following about their new partnership: