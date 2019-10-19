NBA Player Harrison Barnes Volunteers To Pay For The Funeral Of Atatiana Jefferson

Source: JAYNE RUSSELL / Getty
Harrison Barnes Volunteers To Cover Funeral Costs For Atatiana Jefferson
According to TMZ, NBA player Harrison Barnes has stepped up and volunteered to pay for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, after she was shot and killed by a police officer while she was in her own home.
After a neighbor called police to check on Jefferson because he saw a door was open at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, officer Aaron Dean then arrived at the home. He saw a person inside, and before ever announcing he was a police officer, he opened fire and shot Jefferson, killing the 28-year-old who was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew. Dean has been charged with murder. Now, Barnes has offered to help out the family and foot the bill for the funeral, which is scheduled for this weekend in Dallas.Philadelphia Eagles star Malik Jackson has followed Barnes’ lead also by pledging to pitch in and pay for the remainder of the fees for Jefferson’s service.
