Say Goodbye To Dirty Countertops With This Multifunctional Spoon Rest
The worst thing about hosting is the total lack of control you have over the mess your guests make (just ask Monica Geller.) Say you’ve organized a potluck or prepared a special spread for them to enjoy. More often than not, they tend to leave the utensils you’ve provided on the germ-covered countertop or directly in the food. Yikes! Unlike Monica Geller, you can’t really scold them for it, but you can keep it from happening the next time you host a get-together at home.
Say hello to the Spoon Buddy, a multifunctional spoon rest that offers a better and cleaner way to serve. It has a catch tab that you can use to leave your spoon while cooking or serving food. With a suction cup base built-in, you can also stick it to grip jar lids for effortless opening or plate bottoms to turn them into frying pan covers. It also holds a perfect 1/2 cup should you happen to misplace your measuring cup. What’s more, it’s BPA-free and made of FDA-approved, non-porous material to prevent harboring bacteria. And since it’s dishwasher safe, you’ll have no problem getting it clean.
Grab it on sale for $9.99. That’s a 23 percent discount from the usual cost of $12.99.
