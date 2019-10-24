Wake Up Feeling Refreshed Everyday With This Weighted Blanket

You know how in Harry Potter, Harry received a seemingly ordinary cloak on Christmas Day, only for it to be a magical piece of fabric capable of making anyone who wears it invisible? Well, we reckon that there’s an even better — and maybe even more magical — piece of fabric out there: a weighted blanket. The secret to getting a restful night’s sleep, weighted blankets are known to alleviate stress and generate an overall sense of calm.

Don’t have one yet? Take home the Ultra Plush Gravity Weighted Blanket, which is now on sale for 28 percent off. Made from high-quality mink material, this blanket is designed to provide the utmost warmth and comfort to transform your bed into your own cozy little paradise. It has just the right amount of weight embedded inside, making it an all-around therapeutic accessory. It can help relieve anxiety, improve sleep, and help those who suffer from ADHD, autism, OCD, and more. By cocooning yourself with this blanket, you’ll always wake up refreshed.

It typically retails for $129.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $109.99.

