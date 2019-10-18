Seen On The Scene: Terrence J Hosts Special Influencer Screening Of “Black And Blue”

- By Bossip Staff

Special Screening of BLACK AND BLUE Hosted by Terrence J

Last night, celebrities and social influencers attended a special screening in Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated film, BLACK AND BLUE, hosted by Terrence J and Director Deon Taylor.

The film features Academy Award Nominee Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams and more! Set for release on October 25th and directed by Deon Taylor (“Traffik”, “The Intruder”).

Categories: Black Stories, Celeb Association, Did You Know

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.