Seen On The Scene: Terrence J Hosts Special Influencer Screening Of “Black And Blue”

Special Screening of BLACK AND BLUE Hosted by Terrence J

Last night, celebrities and social influencers attended a special screening in Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated film, BLACK AND BLUE, hosted by Terrence J and Director Deon Taylor.

The film features Academy Award Nominee Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams and more! Set for release on October 25th and directed by Deon Taylor (“Traffik”, “The Intruder”).