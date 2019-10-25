This Phone Charger Doubles As A Sneaky Security Camera

When it comes to protecting your home, security cameras are a great way to keep tabs on whatever’s happening in your living space when you’re out and about. But most cameras on the market are big, bulky, and intrusive, making their presence known to everyone. Sometimes, you need something discreet, so people won’t easily notice that their actions are being watched.

Enter the HD Mask Kuro USB Spy Camera. With a built-in high quality class lens, top-grade Wi-Fi chip, and premium housing materials, this sneaky camera will record exactly what is going on when you’re not around, all while being discreet. It doubles as a standard USB wall charger, allowing you to use it to juice up your tech collection. It also comes with an accompanying app that lets you monitor and control the camera from anywhere in real-time, as well as save footage directly on your phone. As for the camera, it has state-of-the-art motion detection that sends you recorded footage when motion is detected, and loop recording capability that automatically replaces old footage.

Usually retailing for $149, the HD Mask Kuro USB Spy Camera is now on sale for $74.99.

HD Mask Kuro USB Spy Camera – $74.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.