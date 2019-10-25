Learn How To Effectively Market On Facebook For Only $20

If you think Facebook is merely a platform for staying up to date with what’s happening in the lives of high school friends you haven’t seen in decades, think again. As the largest social media site in the world, Facebook is a gold mine. With chatbots, a built-in marketplace, digital ads, a slew of other advertising tools, and an ever-growing user base, it’s a prime spot for marketing whatever you want. You can leverage it to sell products, raise awareness to a cause, host contests, and a whole lot more.

But with the number of marketing tools Facebook has, it can be overwhelming for a newbie to grasp it all. Don’t worry, though. The Essential Facebook Marketing Bundle is here to teach you everything you need to know about marketing on the widely-used platform.

Comprising of eight courses, this training covers everything from generating leads to creating ads to driving highly targeted traffic. You’ll discover the secret behind setting up a successful campaign, writing ad copy that captures attention, converting cold traffic to paying customers, and building an email list without creating a landing page. You’ll also learn how to run campaigns with a limited budget and drive up fan engagement like a professional marketing agency.

Make the most out of the marketing opportunities Facebook has to offer. Usually $1,592, the Essential Facebook Marketing Bundle is now on sale for $19.99.

