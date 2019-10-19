Be Safe Tho: Johnson & Johnson Recalls Over 33,000 Bottles Of Baby Powder After Finding Trace Amounts Of Asbestos

Johnson & Johnson Recalls Bottles Of Its Signature Product After Finding Trace Amounts of Asbestos

According to CBS, Johnson & Johnson recalled 33,000 bottles of baby powder after federal regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle purchased online.

The recall reportedly only pertains to lot number “22318RB.” A spokesman added that the company is still gathering information and investigating the issue.

This recall comes on the heels of several lawsuits the company is facing. Recently, the company agreed to pay nearly $117 million to settle litigation over its marketing of trans-vaginal surgical mesh devices. Last week, a Philadelphia jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against J&J after their drug was linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.