SMH: Queens Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing A Client During Botched Butt Lift In Her Basement

Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing A Client While Giving Her Butt Implants

A woman from Queens, who posed as a plastic surgeon to give a client butt implants in her basement, ended up pleading guilty on Friday to killing her client during the procedure.

According to reports from The New York Post, 39-year-old Donna Francis pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of Kelly Mayhew of Maryland.

It all went down when Francis–who is not medically trained–attempted to give bargain butt injections to Mayhew in her basement, using her massage table and silicone gel that she purchased from eBay. According to a news release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Mayhew paid $1,600 for the procedure.

In the midst of Francis pumping the clear liquid into Mayhew’s backside, the victim started showing signs of distress. That’s when Francis panicked and left the scene, leaving her client alone with her mother, who ended up calling 911.

When first responders arrived, they found Mayhew lying face up at the bottom of the stairs of Francis’ basement clinic, according to prosecutors. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that she died of “systemic silicone emboli,” which occurs when a silicone injection into the human body is not properly encapsulated and enters the bloodstream.

Francis hopped on a plane to London the day after the botched operation in an effort to evade justice and remained abroad for four years, only being hauled back to the US to face justice in August after a lengthy extradition process.

Donna Francis will appear for sentencing on November 14 and faces up to a year in jail as part of her extradition deal.