Yeezus Wept: Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Trademark Gets Shot Down

Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Trademark Was Denied

Kanye West and his new album are still MIA, even a year after its initial release date and a month since the release date that was announced most recently.

While avoiding questions about his album, though, Kanye has still been making his rounds with his gospel unit and performing his weekly “Sunday Service” worship series around the globe–He’s hit Atlanta, Wyoming, Detroit, New York, and most recently, Jamaica.

Many fans are still confused about what his Sunday Service actually is, comparing it to some weird cult. Plus, the fact that Ye just purchased an entire city in Wyoming doesn’t help his case. Everything surrounding Kanye has been questionable since he sported the red MAGA hat, then wore it again in the presence of the weirdo in office, referring to him as a father figure all while his biological father is 100% alive and well.

Even so, it seems like his Trump supporter antics Kanye have’t helped him very much in the legal department. While his wife Kim Kardashian is getting prisoners freed left and right, the US Trademark Office is handing Kanye a very fat “L”.

TMZ Reports that Kanye West can’t own the term for his merchandise and other purposes because someone else already owns it.

Ye applied for exclusive ownership of the mark, “Sunday Service,” to slap it on clothing, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops. But, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shut him down because, basically … someone’s already working that corner!!!

Kanye started selling “Sunday Service” branded merchandise in April, during his Coachella weekend two Sunday Service debut performance, but applied for the trademark later on in July. Makes you wonder if the current owner got smart and applied for that trademark right after Coachella to seize the moment.

Yeezy can still fight to appeal the decision, but he probably won’t come out victorious. Whoever dropped the ball on this is probably enduring the coldest Kanye rant of all time as we speak. If anything can bring the “Old Kanye” out, we’re almost certain messing up his money is one of them.