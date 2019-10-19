Hate Or Hearsay? Ex-Employee’s Lawsuit Claims Rosario Dawson’s Mother Attacked Him With Transphobic Violence

Rosario Dawson’s Ex-Employee Sues Her Family For Transphobic Attack

A transgender man who used to work for Rosario Dawson has filed a lawsuit claiming that he was abused and attacked violently by her mother a fit of transphobic rage.

According to TMZ, Dedrek Finley, formerly known as Deidre, says he moved from NYC to LA in 2017 at the request of Rosario’s mother Isabel. Dedrek had been a family friend for years but had not told the Dawsons that he was trans until he arrived in California.

Dedrek says that Rosario’s family, namely Isabel, her husband Gregory, and brother Gustavo, weren’t really feeling the trans lifestyle and allegedly made jokes about him and used the incorrect pronouns. He claims that he repeatedly told Rosario but she didn’t do much to put an end to the abuse.

He claims Rosario also engaged in transphobic abuse because when Dedrek complained, Rosario allegedly said, “You’re a grown woman.” He claims he corrected her, but she replied, “Whatever.”

Dedrek was living rent-free in a guest house on Rosario’s property and was charged with doing renovations. After the relationship with the family went left, he was told he had to move out. Dedrek alleges that Isabel knocked on his door on April 28, 2018 to talk but when he refused she threaten to kill his cat. Isabel also allegedly ripped a screen off a window, pulled him out through it, and began to beat him screaming, “You’re not so much of a man now.”

He says Rosario then yelled, “Mom, stop being petty.” He says he thought she was coming to his defense, but instead he claims Rosario helped pin him so her mother could continue the beatdown.

Dedrek also claims that one of the women took his cell phone possibly to delete a video that he had of Isabel threatening him and to stop him from calling the cops. At some point the police were contacted and a restraining order was placed against Isabel. His lawsuit checks assault, battery, trespass, discrimination, civil rights and labor violations as grievances for which he is seeking damages.

No word from Rosario’s people about these incidents. Cory Booker’s people have got to be SHOOK.