A Lil Positivity: DaBaby Gifts A Homeless Woman And Her Toddler With $1,000, Sales Skyrocket For Her Hat Company

DaBaby Gives $1,000 To A Fan Living In Her Car

DaBaby has absolutely blown up over the past year, working with huge artists and securing a Number 1 album with Kirk. What’s even better than his success in music, though, is that the Charlotte rapper has been putting his fame to good use, giving back to his fans at every chance he gets. That’s exactly what happened in Georgia this week when DaBaby met a woman in need.

After his performance at Clark Atlanta University, the rapper was introduced to a fan named Amanda, who waited three hours to see the rapper at his meet-and-greet. She had previously contacted DaBaby in hopes of selling him some hats so that she could provide for her young son.

“It took a lot for me to come here,” Amanda told the Charlotte native while pulling out the merch from a bag. That’s when the rapper pulled out a stack of cash and handed $1,000 over to the mother, who lives in a car with her child. He also told Amanda to keep the hats and sell them to someone else, instead.

Check out a video of the heart-warming interaction down below:

Da Baby is my New Favorite rapper… and it’s BEYOND music ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wd1wWqX1Zv — Black With No Chaser (@BlackNoChaser) October 18, 2019

This isn’t the first time DaBaby has given to his fans without asking for anything in return.

On a stop in Washington, D.C. just last week, the rapper approached a group of children who were selling boxes of cookies. After doing some calculations and figuring out it would cost about $230 to buy everything, DaBaby gave the kids $300–plus, he let them keep the cookies.